Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys New Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 10,254.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $28,296,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $2,166,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,147,077 shares of company stock valued at $931,803,353 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

