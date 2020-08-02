Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases Shares of 6,299 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.9% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $184.70 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $196.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

