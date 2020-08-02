Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $163,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $94,642,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $53,993,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $33,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

