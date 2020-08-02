Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 5,805 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THD. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $93.30.

