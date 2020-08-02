Interactive Financial Advisors Invests $4.62 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,430.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,240.51.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,884.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,314.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.