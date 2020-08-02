Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Congress Park Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.6% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,884.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,314.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

