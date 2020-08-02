Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304,987 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $42,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,809,000 after buying an additional 2,684,593 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $73,136,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $91,008,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after buying an additional 1,032,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,647,000 after buying an additional 578,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE OHI opened at $32.38 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.