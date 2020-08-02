Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,333 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $45,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,421,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total value of $938,106.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $179,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,583 shares of company stock worth $23,499,932 in the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $175.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,509.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average is $134.62.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYX. Citigroup cut their price target on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx from $164.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alteryx from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.