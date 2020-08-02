Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of Twist Bioscience worth $44,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 70,093 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $734,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 49.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 322,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $18,048,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. Twist Bioscience Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.23.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 222.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $889,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,712,253.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $139,381.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,980 shares of company stock worth $10,035,525. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

