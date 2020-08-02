Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7,341.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,179 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Masimo worth $46,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 61.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 60.0% in the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Masimo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 72,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ MASI opened at $220.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.59. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $605,260.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $749,625 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.14.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.