Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Ulta Beauty worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.41.

ULTA opened at $192.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.07. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $355.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

