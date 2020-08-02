Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at $859,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 61.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 47.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY opened at $6.51 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

