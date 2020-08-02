Strs Ohio Increases Position in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,797 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 7.1% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 33.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWI opened at $18.36 on Friday. SolarWinds Corp has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 459.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

