Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $127,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $246,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,510,133 shares of company stock worth $286,546,536. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

