Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO opened at $60.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.