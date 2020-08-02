Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO opened at $60.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Xerox Corp
World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Xerox Corp
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Yamana Gold Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Yamana Gold Inc.
Strs Ohio Increases Position in SolarWinds Corp
Strs Ohio Increases Position in SolarWinds Corp
Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust Target Price at $6.29
Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust Target Price at $6.29
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Echostar Co.
Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Echostar Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report