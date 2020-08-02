Strs Ohio Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

