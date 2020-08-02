Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 40.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 312.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Cable One by 46.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 263.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cable One by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total value of $589,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,399 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,726.67.

Cable One stock opened at $1,822.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,770.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,711.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.45. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

