Strs Ohio Sells 4,100 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Natera by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 49,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 68,194 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $20,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $334,715.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,857.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $79,722.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,152.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 378,555 shares of company stock worth $17,341,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

