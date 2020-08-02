Creative Planning Has $414,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RZG opened at $106.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $122.12.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.