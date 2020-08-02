VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 151.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $53.56 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $56.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87.

