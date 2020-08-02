Creative Planning Acquires 94 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 404.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,952,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,035,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the period.

IYT stock opened at $177.17 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.63.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

