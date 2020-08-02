DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 22,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 68,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KTF opened at $11.40 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

