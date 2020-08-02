Creative Planning Sells 1,478 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,377,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 128,592 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,685,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after acquiring an additional 881,506 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,729,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $34.07.

