Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,404,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,989,000 after buying an additional 390,833 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,029,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,534,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,270,000 after purchasing an additional 251,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 543,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 151,034 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $10.58 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

