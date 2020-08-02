Creative Planning Increases Position in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equinox Gold Cp were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Equinox Gold Cp stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Equinox Gold Cp has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

