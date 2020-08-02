Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,120 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58,545 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 461,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Banco Santander SA has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

