Creative Planning Invests $451,000 in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.11% of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 140,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $19.69 on Friday. Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

