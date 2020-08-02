Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,670 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 700.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,178.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $29.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Editas Medicine Inc has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

