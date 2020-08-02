Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 3,352 Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Steris by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 171,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Steris by 471.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 212,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,654 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Steris by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 72,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Steris by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Steris in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.87. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

