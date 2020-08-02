Creative Planning Sells 360 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HI. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,962,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,932,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 548,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 439,333 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 437,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 787,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 376,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.77 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

