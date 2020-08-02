24,828 Shares in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Acquired by Creative Planning

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Creative Planning bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

NYSEARCA CLOU opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

