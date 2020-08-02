Creative Planning Lowers Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,251,000 after purchasing an additional 97,932 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,284,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,260,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,460,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $183.27 and a 1 year high of $300.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.71.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

