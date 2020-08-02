Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,348 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $47,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 519,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 117,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,438,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,783,000 after buying an additional 483,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of VST opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,199.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.