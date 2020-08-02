Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,728,186 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 120,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Halliburton worth $48,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $433,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,810 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 33,807.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,097 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.