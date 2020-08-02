Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $48.47 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of W. R. Berkley worth $48,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 539,282 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

