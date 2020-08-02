Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,332 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,003,537 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $48,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 191,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 164,056 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

