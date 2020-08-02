Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 29,465 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $49,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,201,000 after buying an additional 490,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,696,000 after buying an additional 529,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $110,177,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.79.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.72 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

