Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $49.64 Million Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Arista Networks worth $49,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,039,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,004,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 207.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,165,000 after buying an additional 1,363,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,900,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $305,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,041 shares of company stock valued at $16,265,307. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $259.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $279.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.16 and a 200-day moving average of $214.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.04.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

