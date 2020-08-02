Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of Principal Financial Group worth $50,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,072,000 after buying an additional 306,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,562,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,386,000 after purchasing an additional 287,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,938,000 after purchasing an additional 94,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,774,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,645,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

