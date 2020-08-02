Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 56,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of Teledyne Technologies worth $50,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $306.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.68. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.75.

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total transaction of $337,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,592.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.57, for a total transaction of $2,652,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,030,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,316 shares of company stock valued at $12,240,352. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

