Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,134,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,540 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $50,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 439.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 277,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 225,951 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 387,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 247,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.74.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

