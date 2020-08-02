Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 127,819 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,819 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $51,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $120.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.84. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,894 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,097. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

