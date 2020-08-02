NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 29,426 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,426 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.37.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

