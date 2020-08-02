Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Burlington Stores worth $52,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 26.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $188.00 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 134.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average is $196.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.13.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

