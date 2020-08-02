NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

