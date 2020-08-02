NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $603,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 701.0% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 36,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $2,458,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.36.

Shares of ODFL opened at $182.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.48. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $104.61 and a 1-year high of $190.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

