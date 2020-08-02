NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 151.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,050,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 9.2% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 546,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,229,000 after buying an additional 45,980 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 325,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,769,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter worth approximately $14,905,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 410.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NewMarket stock opened at $374.81 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $304.65 and a 52-week high of $505.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $404.79 and a 200-day moving average of $414.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $410.86 million during the quarter.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.