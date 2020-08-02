NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys New Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after buying an additional 2,962,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,165 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,054,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $72,347,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $11,459,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

