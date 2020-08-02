JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) a GBX 45 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 45 ($0.55) target price on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HSBC set a GBX 43 ($0.53) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 29 ($0.36) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 42 ($0.52) in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 42 ($0.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 45.21 ($0.56).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 26.29 ($0.32) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.91). The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.70.

In other news, insider James Lupton acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £260,000 ($319,960.62). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,001,226 shares of company stock worth $26,040,040.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

