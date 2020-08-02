Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Stock Price Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $6.23, 2,387,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 1,007,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Specifically, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 383,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 511,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,300 shares of company stock worth $956,544. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOBL. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

The company has a market cap of $718.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 96.72% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Mobileiron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL)

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

